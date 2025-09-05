Friday, September 05, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Rajesh Power Services secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 61.53 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), Rajkot for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV MVCC in Porbandar Circle under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana scheme.

The project, valued at Rs 61.53 crore, is to be executed within nine months.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Rajesh Power Services shed 0.55% to Rs 1,421 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

PNC Infratech wins bid for Rs 495.54 cr road project in Bihar

PNC Infratech wins bid for Rs 495.54 cr road project in Bihar

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon