Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 70.11 croreNet Loss of Avanti Finance Pvt reported to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 70.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales70.1174.59 -6 OPM %-19.9518.38 -PBDT-36.59-14.80 -147 PBT-39.61-16.10 -146 NP-39.61-16.10 -146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content