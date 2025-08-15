Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 82.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 177.92 croreNet profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 82.60% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 177.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales177.92181.21 -2 OPM %29.5952.08 -PBDT14.5362.33 -77 PBT13.3761.56 -78 NP7.9445.64 -83
