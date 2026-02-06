Aveer Foods standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 35.93 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods declined 4.88% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.9327.446.876.852.261.921.581.080.780.82

