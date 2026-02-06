Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.210.2419.054.170.050.020.020.010.020.01

