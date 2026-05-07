Awfis Space Solutions launches two new workspaces in Chennai

Awfis Space Solutions (Awfis) announced the launch of two new centres in Chennai. The centre at Olympia Crystal, Guindy, spans approximately 56,360 sq. ft. across four floors, while the centre at DLF Cyber City offers 57,802 sq. ft. of chargeable area and is also an Awfis Gold centre. With these additions, Awfis' total footprint in Chennai has expanded to 28 centres, covering ~875,000 sq. ft., further strengthening its presence in one of South India's key commercial markets.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Ramani, CMD, Awfis Space Solutions, said, "The Chennai market exemplifies the future of enterprise workspace strategy in India. We are witnessing a fundamental reimagining of how organizations think about real estate: as a strategic enabler of business agility. The expansion in Olympia Crystal, Guindy, and DLF Cyber City, Manapakkam, represents our commitment to creating future-ready environments in the city's most accessible and prestigious business districts, giving our clients the operational flexibility they need as markets evolve."