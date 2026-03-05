Axis Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1346, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.16% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 20.94% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1346, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.Axis Bank Ltd has added around 0.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58755.25, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

