National Aluminium Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 393.3, up 5.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104% in last one year as compared to a 9.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 393.3, up 5.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24631.45. The Sensex is at 79561.68, up 0.56%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 10.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11779.75, up 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 295.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 393.9, up 5.21% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

