Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 393.3, up 5.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104% in last one year as compared to a 9.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 393.3, up 5.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24631.45. The Sensex is at 79561.68, up 0.56%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 10.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11779.75, up 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 295.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 393.9, up 5.21% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 104% in last one year as compared to a 9.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

Orchasp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orchasp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty jumps above 24,550 mark; consumer durables share advance

Nifty jumps above 24,550 mark; consumer durables share advance

IMD says maximum temperatures likely to be markedly above normal over many parts of Northwest India this week

IMD says maximum temperatures likely to be markedly above normal over many parts of Northwest India this week

Omaxe receives Punjab RERA Registration for 'The Lake Commercial Phase 2' project

Omaxe receives Punjab RERA Registration for 'The Lake Commercial Phase 2' project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance