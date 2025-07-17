Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 33.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 13351.20 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 33.95% to Rs 1140.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 851.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 13351.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13005.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13351.2013005.50 3 OPM %14.4912.03 -PBDT2076.201640.30 27 PBT1618.101178.10 37 NP1140.60851.50 34

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

