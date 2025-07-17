L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 2866.00 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 0.67% to Rs 315.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 2866.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2461.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2866.002461.90 16 OPM %16.1318.53 -PBDT513.60505.30 2 PBT432.50432.70 0 NP315.70313.60 1
