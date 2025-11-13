Sportking India standalone net profit declines 5.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 627.39 croreNet profit of Sportking India declined 5.48% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 627.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 651.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales627.39651.65 -4 OPM %10.429.60 -PBDT61.3559.90 2 PBT37.6237.84 -1 NP28.2729.91 -5
