Ramsons Projects standalone net profit rises 1466.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.75 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects rose 1466.67% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.750 0 OPM %92.360 -PBDT2.730.21 1200 PBT2.710.21 1190 NP2.350.15 1467

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

