Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit declines 56.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 5.33 croreNet profit of Universus Photo Imagings declined 56.49% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.336.11 -13 OPM %-0.75-10.15 -PBDT4.4019.09 -77 PBT4.3719.06 -77 NP6.2014.25 -56
