Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering jumps after inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Azad Engineering jumps after inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Azad Engineering added 2.84% to Rs 1,601.15 after the company announced that it has entered into a new long-term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Japan, valued at $73.47 million (Rs 651 crore).

The contract covers the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines to meet MHIs global demand in the power generation sector. This deal is incremental to a contract signed on 3 November 2024 and takes the combined value of contracts between the two companies to $156.36 million (Rs 1,387 crore). The agreement will be executed over five years.

Azad Engineering said it has no shareholding in MHI, and the deal does not involve related party transactions.

 

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 73.59% to Rs 29.72 crore on a 39.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 137.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon