Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 1,364-cr investment in Netherlands arm

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 1,364-cr investment in Netherlands arm

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Bajaj Auto said its board has approved an investment of up to Euro 150 million (Rs 1,364) crore in its wholly-owned arm, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, to fund the needs of the latter towards investment opportunities.

The investment could be either in the form of equity capital, preference capital, or a loanconvertible or otherwise, as may be determined in due course, in one or more tranches, it added.

The capital infusion will be made in one or more tranches depending on the fund requirements up to 31 March 2026, the company said.

BAIH BV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and is engaged in the business of investment.

 

"The additional capital infusion by the company is to fund the needs of BAIH BV towards investment opportunities," the filing said, adding that necessary approval for the additional investment in BAIH BV, which is a foreign subsidiary, has been obtained from the Reserve Bank of India.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on a 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,806.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc and parts thereof.

Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 1.14% to Rs 8,409.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

