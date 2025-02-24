Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 14873 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2134 shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2025.

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 14873 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2134 shares. The stock rose 6.73% to Rs.4,370.00. Volumes stood at 1532 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 36095 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19370 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.806.15. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

 

L&T Technology Services Ltd notched up volume of 6418 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3576 shares. The stock slipped 5.44% to Rs.4,841.90. Volumes stood at 5194 shares in the last session.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump to meet French, UK leaders as uncertainty grows about US-Europe ties

stock market

IT stocks: Nifty IT index slips over 2% on fears of slowing US economy

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy set to run for Ohio governor, announcement likely tomorrow

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 780 pts, Nifty tests 22,550 in broad-based selling

US China, US China flag

Trump admin ramps up economic measures against China amid rising tensions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd clocked volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83609 shares. The stock lost 1.77% to Rs.3,718.70. Volumes stood at 89843 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 5714 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3552 shares. The stock lost 0.45% to Rs.1,683.25. Volumes stood at 3418 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Plunge as Consumer Sentiment Dips and UnitedHealth Investigated

U.S. Stocks Plunge as Consumer Sentiment Dips and UnitedHealth Investigated

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

Easy Trip Planners' arms secure Madhya Pradesh Government's first inter-city electric bus tender

Easy Trip Planners' arms secure Madhya Pradesh Government's first inter-city electric bus tender

Quality Power Electrical Equipments slips on debut

Quality Power Electrical Equipments slips on debut

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Indus Towers to offer expense management services

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Indus Towers to offer expense management services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Manchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon