Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 941.65, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 941.65, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 15.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26537.1, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 944.25, up 2.98% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.