Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 9.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 3780.40 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas declined 9.37% to Rs 279.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 3780.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3781.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3780.403781.75 0 OPM %11.8313.60 -PBDT511.01546.57 -7 PBT376.73417.03 -10 NP279.81308.74 -9
