KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 116.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 175.08 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 116.12% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 175.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales175.08170.49 3 OPM %10.468.60 -PBDT19.3211.50 68 PBT14.026.20 126 NP10.464.84 116
