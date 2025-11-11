Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 14.07% to Rs 445.15 crore

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 63.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 87.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.07% to Rs 445.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales445.15518.03 -14 OPM %-0.79-8.67 -PBDT-40.53-23.67 -71 PBT-63.85-87.25 27 NP-63.79-87.18 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
