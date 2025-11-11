Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 567.91 croreNet profit of Doms Industries rose 13.52% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 567.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 457.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales567.91457.77 24 OPM %17.5218.77 -PBDT103.8488.14 18 PBT81.8172.05 14 NP58.2751.33 14
