Bal Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2024.

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 120.18 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3178 shares in the past one month.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd surged 12.16% to Rs 214.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2482 shares in the past one month.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd spiked 11.20% to Rs 14.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20938 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd gained 11.09% to Rs 574. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24218 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd spurt 9.03% to Rs 158.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12454 shares in the past one month.

