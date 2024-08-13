Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd spurts 3.36%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 511.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 19.54% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 511.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24237.9. The Sensex is at 79322.94, down 0.41%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has added around 15.14% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61668.45, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 517.5, up 4.1% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 30.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 19.54% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 24.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Murder case filed against Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina, six others

Marico resumes normal manufacturing ops at Bangladesh plants; stock up 3%

LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

Olectra Greentech stock zooms 13% on reporting 34% growth in Q1 net

RBI deputy Guv cautions against use of CBDC as 'safe havens' during crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon