Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd spurts 3.36%, rises for third straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 511.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 19.54% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 511.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24237.9. The Sensex is at 79322.94, down 0.41%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has added around 15.14% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61668.45, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 517.5, up 4.1% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 30.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 19.54% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 24.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News