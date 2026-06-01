Balu Forge secures domestic order in large-calibre ammunition segment

Balu Forge Industries (BFIL) announced the receipt of a significant order in the large-calibre ammunition segment. The company has secured an initial contract to supply 30,000 units of 152 mm artillery shells to a major Indian energetics player. This partnership marks a critical milestone in BFIL's expanding footprint within the domestic defence sector. Supplies for this strategic order are scheduled to commence in June 2026.

This initial contract lays the groundwork for a robust, long-term collaboration. The order volume is projected to scale up to over 100,000 shells with additional variants, reflecting the strong demand and confidence in BFIL's manufacturing capabilities. Furthermore, the agreement outlines the integration of additional ammunition variants into the production pipeline in due course, allowing the company to comprehensively cater to evolving artillery requirements.

The execution of this order will be driven by BFIL's 100% indigenously built, fully automated empty shell production line located at its greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. Powered by advanced robotics, this unmanned forging line delivers unprecedented precision, speed, and efficiency.