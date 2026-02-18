Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.52, up 1.24% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.75% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 17% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.52, up 1.24% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 19.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29031.65, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171, up 1.4% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 27.75% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 17% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News