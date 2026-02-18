Indian Overseas Bank spurts 2.01%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 36.6, up 2.01% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.95% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% gain in NIFTY and a 61.23% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.6, up 2.01% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Indian Overseas Bank has added around 3.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has added around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

