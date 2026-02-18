UCO Bank up for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.39, up 1.63% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.82% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 61.23% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.39, up 1.63% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. UCO Bank has slipped around 0.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News