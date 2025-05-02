Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 481.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 481.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 4.71% to Rs 5433.86 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 481.91% to Rs 317.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.71% to Rs 5433.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5189.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.13% to Rs 2745.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2229.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.32% to Rs 21948.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18869.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5433.865189.34 5 21948.2318869.62 16 OPM %42.1332.63 -50.6449.40 - PBDT311.1864.16 385 3623.282942.91 23 PBT311.1864.16 385 3623.282942.91 23 NP317.9054.63 482 2745.302229.56 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Uno Minda's board nod to setup greenfield plant for EV powertrain components

Uno Minda's board nod to setup greenfield plant for EV powertrain components

Colab Platforms fixes record date for stock split

Colab Platforms fixes record date for stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon