Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 481.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.71% to Rs 5433.86 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank rose 481.91% to Rs 317.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.71% to Rs 5433.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5189.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.13% to Rs 2745.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2229.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.32% to Rs 21948.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18869.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5433.865189.34 5 21948.2318869.62 16 OPM %42.1332.63 -50.6449.40 - PBDT311.1864.16 385 3623.282942.91 23 PBT311.1864.16 385 3623.282942.91 23 NP317.9054.63 482 2745.302229.56 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content