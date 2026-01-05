Monday, January 05, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Baroda gains for fifth session

Bank of Baroda gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 306.95, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% gain in NIFTY and a 20.6% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 306.95, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Bank of Baroda has added around 7.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60150.95, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 308, up 0.36% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 34.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% gain in NIFTY and a 20.6% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

