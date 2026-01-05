Monday, January 05, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India spurts 1.11%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1010, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 20.6% jump in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1010, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. State Bank of India has gained around 5.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60150.95, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1013.05, up 0.66% on the day. State Bank of India is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 20.6% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

