Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 15.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 702.61 croreNet profit of Orient Electric rose 15.52% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 702.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales702.61660.15 6 OPM %5.405.40 -PBDT35.4033.84 5 PBT16.3014.23 15 NP12.0610.44 16
