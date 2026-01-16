Bank of India gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 156.76, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.4% in last one year as compared to a 11% jump in NIFTY and a 42.84% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.76, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25755.6. The Sensex is at 83702.57, up 0.38%. Bank of India has gained around 10.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 8.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8910.65, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.7, up 2.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

