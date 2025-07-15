Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Maharashtra gains after Q1 PAT rises 23% YoY; clocks NIM of 3.95%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.66% to Rs 56.99 after the bank reported 23% increase in net profit to Rs 1,593 crore on a 16% rise in total income to Rs 7,879 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 17.60% on YoY basis to Rs 3,292 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,799 crore for Q1 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.95% as on 30 June 2025.

Operating profit of the bank for the June25 quarter was Rs 2,570 crore, up 12% YoY.

Provision & contingencies other than taxes declined by 9% to Rs 867 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 951 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 1,703 crore, up by 27% from Rs 1,343 crore in Q1 FY25.

Gross NPA improved to 1.74% as on 30 June 2025 against 1.85% as on 30 June 2024. The same was at 1.74% as on 31 March 2025.

Net NPA improved to 0.18% as on 30 June 2025 against 0.20% as on 30 June 2024 and 0.18% as on 31 March 2025.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 98.36% as on 30 June 2025.

Gross advances grew by 15.34% on YoY basis to Rs 241,097 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 209,031 crore in Q1 FY25. Deposits jumped 14.07% YoY to Rs 267,416 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total Basel-III capital adequacy ratio improved to 20.06% with common equity tier-1 ratio of 15.62 % for Q1 FY26.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30 June 2025.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

