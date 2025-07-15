Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhv Steel Tubes gains on strong Q1 sales performance

Sambhv Steel Tubes gains on strong Q1 sales performance

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 3.09% to Rs 121.19 after the company posted impressive sales volume growth in the first quarter of FY26.

The company reported a 50% year-on-year increase in total sales volume, reaching 92,706 tons in Q1 FY26 compared to 61,908 tons in the same period last year. This growth was largely driven by strong performance in intermediate products and the introduction of new value-added segments.

Value Added Products contributed 79,717 tons to the overall volume, up 47% from a year ago. While sales of structural pipes and tubes dipped to 50,294 tons (from 54,267 tons), the decline was offset by fresh contributions from Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils and Pipes at 19,984 tons and Stainless Steel Coils at 9,439 tons.

 

The Intermediate Products segment delivered a sharp 70% jump in volumes, reaching 12,989 tons compared to 7,641 tons in Q1 FY25.

On the financial front, the company declared its Q1 results on 14 July 2025. Net profit rose 45.15% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16.46 crore, while net sales jumped 34.20% to Rs 495.26 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 22.36 crore, up 41.52% from the March quarter.

However, on a year-on-year basis, net profit declined 3.69% and PBT fell 4.81%, even as net sales grew 38.35% over Q1 FY25.

Sambhv Steel Tubes is a key player in Indias ERW steel pipes and structural tubes market, offering a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured steel products.

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes made a strong debut on the bourses on 2 July 2025, listing at Rs 110.10, a 34.26% premium over the issue price of Rs 82.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) received an enthusiastic response, with the issue being subscribed 28.46 times. The IPO was open for bidding from 25 June to 27 June 2025, with a price band set at Rs 77 to Rs 82 per share.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

