Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basant Agro Tech (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 81.03 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 81.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales81.0372.97 11 OPM %6.584.99 -PBDT2.320.69 236 PBT0.40-1.08 LP NP0.38-1.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diamond Power Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 32.84% in the December 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 32.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon