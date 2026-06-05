BCPL Railway Infrastructure secures Rs 5-cr order from Eastern Railway

BCPL Railway Infrastructure announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.72 crore from Eastern Railway, Howrah Division.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves carrying out 25 KV Overhead Equipment (OHE) works in connection with the replacement of old Guy Rod Assemblies under the Howrah Division of Eastern Railway. The order was awarded through a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) dated 4 June 2026.

The company said the project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure is engaged in the execution of railway electrification projects, turnkey overhead equipment (OHE) projects, and other infrastructure works for Indian Railways as well as non-government clients.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 53.3% year-on-year to Rs 0.84 crore in Q4 FY26, as revenue from operations declined 25.5% to Rs 57.92 crore.

The counter slipped 1.15% to Rs 77.05 on the BSE.

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