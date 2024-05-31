Bectors Food posts nearly 22% rise in Q4 PAT; EBITDA margin at 14.4%

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has reported 21.6% rise in net profit to Rs 33.6 crore on a 17.4% increase in revenues to Rs 406.4 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Biscuit segment revenue Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 240 crore against Rs 203 crore in Q4 FY23, thus registered a growth of 18% compared to Q4 FY23 including domestic & export biscuit segment. Biscuit segment has grown by 68% as compared to Q4 FY22.

Bakery segment revenue Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 151 crore against Rs 128 crore in Q4 FY23, thus registered a growth of 18% compared to Q4 FY23 including retail bakery and institutional segment. Bakery segment has grown by 59% as compared to Q3 FY22.

EBITDA improved by 21.6% to Rs 58.6 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 48.2 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin was 14.4% in Q4 FY24 as against 13.9% in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 45.2 crore, up by _ % from Rs 37.0 crore in Q4 FY23.

For FY24, Bectors Food has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 140.4 crore and Rs 565 crore, respectively. The real estate developer had recorded a net profit of Rs 1 crore and revenue of Rs 362 crore in FY23.

Anoop Bector, managing director said, Im pleased to announce that the company has delivered a remarkable revenue growth of 17.4% and profitability improved by 21.6% to Rs 33.6 crore in Q4 FY24 on a year-over-year basis.

Our branding and marketing initiatives have been well-positioned to create strong brand recognition among customers. We continue to focus on the premiumisation of our products and increasing our footprint in both existing and new territories by enhancing retail touchpoints and expanding our distribution reach.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in North India and a leading premium bakery player in India. The company is the preferred supplier to some of the largest QSR franchises, cloud kitchens and multiplexes in India.

The scrip shed 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 1211.20 on the BSE.

