BEML reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 1083.27 croreNet loss of BEML reported to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 1083.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 875.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1083.27875.77 24 OPM %0.336.89 -PBDT-4.1748.17 PL PBT-25.4129.58 PL NP-22.3824.41 PL
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST