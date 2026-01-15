360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.47% to Rs 1181.48 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 18.38% to Rs 327.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.47% to Rs 1181.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 780.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1181.48780.0061.4056.90467.93375.97427.05358.80327.28276.47

