Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 04:34 PM IST
360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the December 2025 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 51.47% to Rs 1181.48 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 18.38% to Rs 327.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 276.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.47% to Rs 1181.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 780.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1181.48780.00 51 OPM %61.4056.90 -PBDT467.93375.97 24 PBT427.05358.80 19 NP327.28276.47 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

