Berger Paints India Ltd Slips 1.19%

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 6.49% over last one month compared to 4.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd fell 1.19% today to trade at Rs 513.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.44% to quote at 61524.74. The index is up 4.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.73% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 0.56% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.27 % over last one year compared to the 8.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 6.49% over last one month compared to 4.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 220 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18203 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 604.6 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 447.05 on 14 Jan 2025.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

