Bharat Coking Coal appoints Rajesh Kumar as CFO

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Bharat Coking Coal announced that Rajesh Kumar (Director - Finance) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect, replacing M.S. Raju, GM (Finance).

The company was listed on the stock exchange on 19 January 2026. The counter debuted at Rs 45.21, reflecting a premium of 96.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 23.

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) produces coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. It is India's largest producer of coking coal and operates primarily in the Jharia coalfields of Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal. It is the wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and was conferred with Mini Ratna status in 2014.

 

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22.88 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 424.99 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales fell 25.4% YoY to Rs 2,584.77 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal rose 0.06% to Rs 32.12 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

