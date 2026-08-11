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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 541 crore

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 541 crore

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Bharat Electronics announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 541 crore since its last disclosure on 31 July 2026.

The major orders include communication equipment, electro-optics, ammunition fuzes, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) systems, spares and services, among others.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The company reported an 8.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting healthy execution across its order pipeline.

 

The counter shed 0.16% to Rs 402.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 11:08 AM IST