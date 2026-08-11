Coforge launches private equity business unit

Coforge announced the launch of a new business unit focused on the Private Equity (PE) sector.

Drawing on Coforge management's exceptional record of turning around businesses including NIIT Technologies, Incessant Technologies, SLK Global, Cigniti Technologies, and Encora LLC, this new unit will leverage Coforge's expertise and playbooks to help PE firms drive value.

Private equity firms are increasingly focused on operational transformation, EBITDA improvement, and scaling growth vectors to drive investment returns. Changing market conditions, challenging valuations, and longer hold periods have made strong portfolio performance and technology transformation essential.

Powered by Coforge Nuuron, an AI operating system and enterprise autonomy platform, Coforge's PE business unit combines technology, data, governance, and execution expertise to deliver services that go beyond traditional deal advisory or technology solutions. As AI becomes increasingly embedded into investment strategies and portfolio operations, private equity firms will turn to experienced service providers like Coforge that enable them to drive sustainable enterprise value across the investment lifecycle and for portfolio companies.