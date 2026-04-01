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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics secures Rs 6,795-cr orders in March

Bharat Electronics secures Rs 6,795-cr orders in March

Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 6,795 crore since its last disclosure on 30 March 2026.

According to an exchange filing, the newly acquired contracts include supply of mountain radars for the Ministry of Defence, avionics packages for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) from Hindustan Aeronautics, major export order for communication equipment, electronic fuzes, strategic components, upgrades, spares, services etc.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The scrip slipped 1.03% to Rs 400.60 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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