Bharti Airtel introduces simplified international roaming plans

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has announced new plans to its international roaming (IR) portfolio that will make it simpler, more affordable and completely hassle-free for customers. The company has unveiled India's first unlimited* IR plans that offers unlimited data across 189 countries.

Additionally, for the long-staying NRI community, Airtel also launched a unique recharge plan for Rs. 4000 with one-year validity. The plan offers 5GB data and 100 voice minutes for use when abroad, while in India customers can use the same plan and get 1.5GB daily data and unlimited call benefits. The plan give customers a hassle-free connectivity experience anywhere across the 189 countries and use the same number while in India without having to do a separate recharge.

 

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

