Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 296.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 296.71% to Rs 121.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 1159.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1036.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1159.691036.1718.516.82209.3465.72179.3441.14121.8730.72