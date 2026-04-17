Biocon Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 6.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22465, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 356.35, up 1.58% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 292.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.