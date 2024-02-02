Biocon Ltd up for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.95, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.49% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.95, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17839.2, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.08 lakh shares in last one month.

Biocon Ltd is up 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.49% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

