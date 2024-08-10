Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.89% to Rs 30.18 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.89% to Rs 30.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.1817.662.452.490.490.410.330.260.230.12