Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blackbuck reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Blackbuck reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales rise 53.02% to Rs 151.14 crore

Net profit of Blackbuck reported to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 269.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.02% to Rs 151.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales151.1498.77 53 OPM %24.1615.20 -PBDT51.3119.66 161 PBT38.9412.49 212 NP29.20-269.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 1.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 1.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsQ2 Results TodayVirat Kohli's BirthdayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon